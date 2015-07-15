Research on the health risks of prolonged sitting at work have been prominent in the headlines recently. Now, a new study also highlights the hazards of prolonged standing at work.

Nearly half of all workers worldwide have to stand for more than three quarters of their working day, say researchers who warn prolonged standing can result in fatigue, leg cramps and back ache – problems that not only cause discomfort but also affect work performance and productivity.

In the longer term, this type of sustained muscle fatigue can lead to more serious joint problems and back pain, they note in a report of a study published in Human Factors, the journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society.

First author María Gabriela García, who is working towards her doctorate in the department of health sciences and technology at ETH Zürich in Switzerland, says:

“The work-related musculoskeletal implications that can be caused by prolonged standing are a burden not only for workers but also for companies and society.”

Despite this, she notes that the long-term muscle fatigue caused by prolonged standing has not received much attention in research.