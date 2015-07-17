There are currently no standard treatments that slow or stop Parkinson’s disease – available therapies address each patient’s individual symptoms. Now, a breakthrough study successfully identifies two existing antimalaria drugs that show promise in targeting disease progress.

The researchers say their study shows the potential for using existing drugs to protect the brain against the progress of Parkinson's disease.

The international team behind the study – including members from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore and McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Belmont, MA – reports the findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

An estimated 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease – a progressive, neurological disorder that mostly strikes after middle age. As the disease unfolds, people gradually lose their ability to control their movements and find it increasingly difficult to walk, talk and look after themselves.

Parkinson’s disease disrupts the brain cells that release dopamine – a chemical that is important for control of movement. The cells gradually deteriorate and die.

Current methods for treating Parkinson’s disease aim to make up for the loss of dopamine through drugs or surgically with deep brain stimulation. However, as senior author Kwang-Soo Kim, a professor in psychiatry and neuroscience at McLean Hospital, and a leading expert in Parkinson’s disease, explains:

“These pharmacological and surgical treatments address the patient’s symptoms, such as to improve mobility functions in the early stages of the disease, but the treatments cannot slow down or stop the disease process.”

For their study, Prof. Kim and colleagues focused on the role of the receptor Nurr1, a brain protein that is thought to protect dopamine cells in two ways: it is important for their development and maintenance and it also protects them from inflammation-induced death.