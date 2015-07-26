A new study claims a class of hormonal drugs called aromatase inhibitors may significantly reduce the risk of death among postmenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer – the most common form of the disease.

Share on Pinterest Aromatase inhibitors – which work by lowering estrogen levels – were found to be more effective than tamoxifen in reducing deaths among women with ER-positive breast cancer.

Lead study author Prof. Mitch Dowsett, of The Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) in the UK, and colleagues publish their findings in The Lancet.

It is estimated that around 231,840 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year, and more than 40,000 will die from the condition.

Estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive) breast cancer accounts for around 70% of all cases, in which breast cancer cells contain receptors that attach to the hormone estrogen. When the hormone binds to these receptors, this can encourage the growth of breast cancer tumors.

At present, women with ER-positive breast cancer may be treated with tamoxifen – a drug that prevents estrogen from binding to receptors in breast cancer cells. The drug is primarily prescribed for women with early-stage breast cancer who have undergone surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy in order to prevent recurrence.

According to Prof. Dowsett and colleagues, taking tamoxifen for 5 years is associated with a 30% reduction in breast cancer death. But their study suggests another class of hormonal drugs – called aromatase inhibitors – may be more effective.

Aromatase inhibitors lower estrogen levels by preventing the enzyme aromatase – found in fat tissue – from changing other hormones into estrogen. As such, there is less estrogen to bind to receptors in breast cancer cells.

In the US, aromatase inhibitors are currently used to treat early-stage breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have been treated with tamoxifen for around 2-3 years.

Previous research suggests aromatase inhibitors are more effective for reducing breast cancer recurrence than tamoxifen, though how they impact survival has been unclear.