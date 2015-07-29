According to a study published in the journal Anesthesiology, a new high-frequency form of spinal cord stimulation therapy has the capacity to deliver more effective pain relief without any unwanted side effects.

Chronic back pain is widely reported around the world, with 1 in 4 Americans said to suffer from some kind of pain.

An estimated 1 in 4 people in the US suffer from some type of chronic pain in their lifetime. The duration of chronic pain can vary drastically for some, from several weeks to many years.

Many sufferers of long-term chronic pain can have their daily wellbeing severely affected if treatments fail to offer any pain relief.

More than 1.5 billion people around the world are said to suffer from chronic pain. The most common area affected being the lower back, which is said to affect 23-26% of the global population.

There has been much research of methods to alleviate chronic pain, from opioids to surgery.

One such technique is spinal cord stimulation therapy (SCS), where electric pulses are delivered to the spinal cord by a small device implanted under the skin, emitting a form of paresthesia. As many as 50,000 patients in the US undergo SCS ever year to combat chronic pain.

Paresthesia is a sensation akin to tingling and is a result of SCS. When a device is turned on, an electrical current interrupts the pain signal being sent to the brain. Although a patient’s pain is not cured, SCS hopes to offer some temporarily relief.

Although SCS has been shown to reduce pain, many patients find the paresthesia that accompanies this to be uncomfortable.

This was to be the catalyst for scientists to develop a new form of SCS, one which still alleviates pain but reduces the effects of paresthesia in patients.