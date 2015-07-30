For the first time, scientists have discovered prostate cancer can be categorized into five different types – a finding that may prove to be “game-changing,” according to a new study.

The findings, published in the journal EBioMedicine, may have important clinical implication for the future. Doctors can now hope to identify which tumors are present in patient’s body and if they are likely to spread aggressively and grow.

This new knowledge could open up the path to more tailored cancer treatments.

Previously, prostate cancer could not be separated into subgroups. Due to this, treatments for the disease can often be inconsistent in effectiveness due to the wide range of reactions from patients.

Prof. Malcolm Mason, from Cancer Research UK, describes the difficulties of treating prostate cancer. He explains:

“The challenge in treating prostate cancer is that it can either behave like a pussycat – growing slowly and unlikely to cause problems in a man’s lifetime – or a tiger – spreading aggressively and requiring urgent treatment. But at the moment we have no reliable way to distinguish them.”

“This means that some men may get treatment they do not need,” he continues, “causing unnecessary side effects, while others might benefit from more intensive treatment.”

Prof. Mason says the findings could be “game-changing” if the same results are achieved in larger clinical trials. He explains:

“Ultimately this could mean more effective treatment for the men who need it, helping to save more lives and improve the quality of life for many thousands of men with prostate cancer.”

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in American men and is the second leading cause of cancer death among white, African-American and Hispanic men in the US.

The American Cancer Society predict 220,800 new cases of prostate cancer and 27,540 deaths from the disease this year.