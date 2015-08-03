Many a parent will have despaired at trying to convince their children to “eat their greens,” but at what point does picky eating represent more than just misbehavior? New research suggests that selective eating in children is often associated with underlying issues that require intervention.

In particular, researchers from Duke Medicine in Durham, NC, found that both moderate and severe levels of selective eating were associated with psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatrics.

Eating problems are so prevalent that many clinicians and researchers consider them a normal part of development for preschool-aged children. According to the study authors, between 14-20% of parents report that young children aged 2-5 years are selective eaters.

“The question for many parents and physicians is: when is picky eating truly a problem?” asks lead author Nancy Zucker, director of the Duke Center for Eating Disorders. “The children we’re talking about are not just misbehaving kids who refuse to eat their broccoli.”

Although selective eating is quite prevalent, previous research has also associated it with emotional, social and physical domains. As a result, it is important for both researchers and clinicians to understand at what level of severity that selective eating causes such impairment in order to determine when intervention is required.

To investigate, the researchers analyzed a group of 917 children aged between 24-71 months. The children’s caregivers were interviewed on the children’s eating habits, functioning, possible psychiatric symptoms and home environment variables.

The researchers were interested in finding out whether selective eating at either moderate or severe levels could predict the development of psychological impairment.

“These are children whose eating has become so limited or selective that it’s starting to cause problems,” Zucker explains. “Impairment can take many different forms. It can affect the child’s health, growth, social functioning and the parent-child relationship. The child can feel like no one believes them, and parents can feel blamed for the problem.”