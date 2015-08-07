Though previous research has associated numerous different gene mutations with autism, exactly how these mutations contribute to the development of the condition has been unclear. Now, a new study published in the journal Cell has uncovered the workings behind one autism-related gene mutation.

Researchers have found that mutations in a gene called UBE3A cause it to become hyperactive, leading to abnormal brain development and autism.

Conducted by researchers from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, the study reveals how mutations in a gene called UBE3A drive it to become hyperactive, leading to abnormal brain development and autism.

In individuals with autism, duplication of the 15q chromosome region – referred to as Dup15q syndrome – is one of the most common genetic abnormalities. It was previously believed that too much UBE3A is the cause.

Study leader Mark Zylka, associate professor of cell biology and physiology, and his team explain that in normal brain development, the UBE3A gene can be turned on or off via the attachment of a phosphate molecule, which acts as a regulatory switch.

However, the researchers found that mutations in UBE3A destroy the regulatory switch – which they identified as protein kinase A (PKA) – meaning the gene cannot be turned off, causing it to become hyperactive. This hyperactivity, according to the team, causes autism.

Zylka and colleagues reached their findings by sequencing the genes of human cell lines from children with autism and their parents.

While the parents of the children had no UBE3A mutations, the children did. The researchers found the UBE3A gene in the children was permanently switched on.

On introducing the mutated UBE3A gene to mouse models, the team discovered the development of dendritic spines on the brain cells, or neurons, of mice. Dendritic spines connect neurons to the synapses. They explain this is a particularly important finding since having too many dendritic spines has been associated with autism.

As such, the researchers say their findings indicate that hyperactivation of UBE3A – triggered by the destruction of PKA – is a cause of Dup15q-related autism.