New research suggests that beta blockers – a form of medication typically used to reduce blood high blood pressure – could also have anticancer properties that warrant further investigation.

Share on Pinterest Women with ovarian cancer who also took nonselective beta blockers had the highest median survival time out of the patients involved in the study.

The study, published in Cancer, discovered that the use of beta blockers in women with ovarian cancer was linked to longer overall survival from the disease.

“We found that patients taking a broad, or nonselective, beta blocker were the ones who derived the most benefit compared with those who were not taking a beta blocker or those who were taking a beta-1-selective medication,” reports lead author Dr. Anil Sood, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Previous research has suggested that stress hormones could play a role in the development of cancer. While beta blockers are usually prescribed to treat heart-related conditions, they can also affect the body’s stress response.

Other studies have hinted at the possibility that beta blockers could affect the survival of patients with ovarian cancer. In one laboratory study in particular, the effect of epinephrine in increasing the invasive potential of ovarian cancer cells was negated by a nonselective beta blocker called propranolol.

However, many studies investigating the use of beta blockers have come to conflicting conclusions – a fact that the researchers believe may be due to small patient numbers.

For the new study, Dr. Sood and colleagues analyzed the medical records of 1,425 women from 2000-2010 who were treated for ovarian cancer at several different medical centers. Of these patients, 193 were taking beta-1 adrenergic receptor (ADRB1) selective agents beta blockers and 76 were receiving nonselective beta antagonists beta blockers.