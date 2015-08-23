A recent study of Canadian adults has found links between traumatic brain injury and a history of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, suggesting that adults with a history of brain injuries may benefit from improved screening for the behavioral disorder.

The study, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, utilized data obtained from a telephone survey of the adult residents of Ontario, Canada.

“These new data suggest a significant association between ADHD [attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder] and TBI [traumatic brain injury],” says co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Mann. “We see that adults with TBI are more than twice as likely than those without to report symptoms of ADHD.”

ADHD is a chronic behavioral disorder characterized by problems such as impulsive behavior and difficulty with sustaining attention. The condition typically begins in childhood and frequently continues into adulthood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2011, approximately 11% of children aged 4-17 (6.4 million) have been diagnosed with ADHD, with this figure rising year after year.

Meanwhile, the CDC report that in 2010, around 2.5 million TBIs occurred as isolated injuries or alongside other injuries. The World Health Organization (WHO) believe that, by 2020, TBI could become the third largest source of disease and disability in the world, behind heart disease and depression.

Previous research has indicated that there may be a connection between ADHD and TBI experienced in childhood.

“This is not surprising because some of the most persistent consequences of TBI include ADHD-like symptoms, such as memory and attention impairment, deficits in executive functions such as planning and organization, processing consonants and vowels and impulsive behavior,” says lead author Dr. Gabriela Ilie, a post-doctoral fellow at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada.