Antipsychotic medications are the most common treatment for individuals with schizophrenia, helping to relieve some of the debilitating symptoms caused by the disorder. But according to a new study, long-term use of these drugs may also negatively impact brain structure.

Researchers say long-term use of antipsychotic medications – particularly first-generation antipsychotics – may lead to gray matter loss in the brain.

First author Dr. Antonio Vita, professor of psychiatry at the University of Brescia in Italy, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

Schizophrenia is estimated to affect around 1.1% of the US population. It is a chronic mental disorder characterized by dysfunctional thinking, delusions, hallucinations and agitated body movements.

The exact causes of schizophrenia remain unclear. As such, there is no cure for the disorder, with current treatments focusing on alleviating symptoms of the condition.

Antipsychotic medications are the first port of call for people with schizophrenia, relieving symptoms by altering the effects of chemicals in the brain that impact behavior, mood and emotion, such as dopamine and serotonin.

There are two classes of antipsychotic medications – first- and second-generation antipsychotics. First-generation antipsychotics – such as chlorpromazine and haloperidol – have been available since the mid-1950s. While effective, they been associated with severe neurological side effects.

Second-generation antipsychotics – such as clozapine and lurasidone – are costlier than first-generation medications, but they are preferred because they pose lower risk of serious side effects.