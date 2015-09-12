New research sheds light on teenagers’ use of social media, suggesting the pressure to be online 24 hours a day disrupts their sleep patterns and may lead to mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say the pressure for teenagers to be connected via social media 24 hours a day may impact sleep quality and lead to anxiety and depression.

The research team – including Dr. Heather Cleland Woods and Holly Scott from the University of Glasgow in the UK – recently presented their findings at The British Psychological Society (BPS) Developmental and Social Psychology Section Annual Conference in Manchester, UK.

To reach their findings, the team asked 467 teenagers ages 11-17 from a single school to complete a questionnaire.

The students were asked questions around self-esteem, anxiety, depression and sleep quality. They was also asked questions about their emotional investment in social media, such as “How many hours do you use social media on a typical day?” and “How long do you use social media after the time you intended to fall asleep?”

The team notes that a researcher was on hand if they needed support while answering these questions.

The social media platforms the teenagers reported using included Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Pinterest, Instagram, and Youtube, the team told Medical News Today.