Women who have the hormone disorder polycystic ovary syndrome may be able to improve their fertility through weight loss and exercise, according to the results of a new study.

Share on Pinterest The study assessed the impact of lifestyle modification on fertility in comparison with birth control pills.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the study could be good news for the estimated 5 million women across the US that have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), the most common cause of female infertility.

“The findings confirm what we have long suspected – that exercise and a healthy diet can improve fertility in women who have PCOS,” says study co-author Dr. Richard S. Legro, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, PA.

PCOS can occur when women produce more male hormones, such as testosterone, than normal and can lead to the formation of fluid-filled sacs known as cysts on the ovaries. Symptoms of the condition include pelvic pain, excess hair growth, weight gain and acne, as well as irregular menstrual periods and infertility.

At present, women with PCOS may be prescribed birth control pills to regulate hormone production. Previous studies have demonstrated that short-term courses of birth control pills can improve fertility in women with the condition.

In this new open-label study, the researchers aimed to compare different interventions for PCOS – including the birth control pill – assessing the impact they had on fertility.

A total of 149 women with PCOS were randomly assigned to one of three intervention groups. One group was prescribed birth control pills, one group underwent lifestyle modification consisting of dieting, exercise and weight-loss medication, and one group underwent a combination of the two interventions. Each group undertook their mode of intervention for 4 months.

The participants in the study were all 18-40 years old and were either overweight or obese – a known risk factor for both PCOS and female infertility – but otherwise healthy.