More than 70% of people with sleep apnea experience symptoms of depression, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Researchers say their findings indicate a possibility that the sleep condition could be misdiagnosed as depression.

However, the study also finds depressive symptoms among sleep apnea patients can be relieved with the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.

More than 25 million adults in the US have sleep apnea, or obstructive sleep apnea – a condition whereby breathing stops briefly and repeatedly during sleep. Chronic snoring is the most common sign of sleep apnea.

Previous studies have suggested sleep apnea can raise the risk for depression if left untreated, and the condition has been linked to increased risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

CPAP therapy is the most common treatment for sleep apnea. CPAP involves the placement of a mask over the nose and/or mouth during sleep, which helps keep the airway open by gently blowing air into it.

In this latest study, Dr. David R. Hillman, clinical professor at the University of Western Australia, and colleagues set out to gain a better understanding of the prevalence of depressive symptoms among individuals with sleep apnea, and to investigate whether CPAP may be effective for reducing these symptoms.