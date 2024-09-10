Ridker is the lead author of a new study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine that that found measuring three different biological blood biomarkers can better predict a woman’s risk of having a major cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, over the next 30 years compared to measuring only one biomarker.

“Younger women typically are concerned about other medical issues such as risks for breast cancer , but heart attack and stroke are major issues for women, as for men, and we need to intervene and start prevention much earlier,” Paul M Ridker, MD , director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told Medical News Today. “Sadly, heart disease in women remains under-diagnosed and under-treated.”

For example, women are more likely to have a “silent” heart attack than men where there are no obvious symptoms.

Cardiovascular disease can sometimes be misdiagnosed in women because their symptoms can be different from those experienced by men, or they may have no symptoms.

For this study, researchers analyzed data from the Women’s Health Study (WHS), funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since 1993, the study has followed female health professionals ages 45 years and older.

The primary endpoint of the Women’s Health Study was a participant having their first major cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack, stroke, or death from heart-related issues.

All study participants had their blood samples tested for certain biomarkers, including high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) — also known as “bad cholesterol” — and lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), for short.

“We already have universal screening for LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol,” Ridker explained. “What we are arguing here is that we should also have universal screening for hsCRP — which is a marker of inflammation in the arteries which is a major problem — and for Lp(a), which is another lipid marker.”

“The three each represent modifiable and different biologic processes, each of which can be responsible for developing heart disease,” he continued.