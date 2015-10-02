Tourette syndrome is characterized by involuntary and repeated movements or noises known as “tics.” In a new study, researchers from The University of Nottingham in the UK reveal how a brain chemical could be used to alleviate tics in people with the disorder.

Mimicking a neurotransmitter called GABA – which blocks nerve transmission – could be an effective treatment option for tics among people with Tourette syndrome, researchers find.

Study co-author Prof. Stephen Jackson, of the School of Psychology at The University of Nottingham, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a nervous system disorder estimated to affect 1 in 360 children in the US ages 6-17. The condition is more common in boys, with boys three to five times more likely to be diagnosed with TS than girls.

Tics are the main symptom of TS, normally developing between the ages of 5-10. There are two types of tics: motor and vocal. Motor tics involve involuntary body movements, such as blinking or arm jerking. Vocal tics involve involuntary sounds made with the voice, such as humming or shouting words or phrases.

In most cases of TS, the occurrence of tics reduces by early adulthood, and the majority of children can suppress them. However, some people with the disorder can experience a worsening of tics as they get older.

There is currently no cure for TS, though there are treatments that can help manage the condition. Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics (CBIT) and medications such as neuroleptics are the most common forms of treatment for TS.

But Prof. Jackson and colleagues believe a new form of treatment could be in the cards for people with TS, involving a brain chemical called Gamma Aminobutyric acid (GABA).