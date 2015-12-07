New research published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research investigates a potentially neuroprotective role of escitalopram, a common antidepressant drug.

According to the National Network of Depression Centers, 1 in 5 Americans have firsthand experience of mood disorders, including depression.

Depression can be a particularly intrusive disorder and disrupt an individual’s life for weeks, months or years. Most people know at least one person who has been affected by this condition.

Despite the relative prevalence of depression, the causes and chemistry behind the disorder are still steeped in mystery.

Successful treatment of major depression can be pharmaceutical, psychological or, commonly, both. Many approaches have been attempted with a wide variety of success rates.

As far as pharmaceutical aids are concerned, they have proven to be effective in many cases, but how they actually weave their magic still holds a certain degree of mystery.

Serotonin, a neurotransmitter derived from tryptophan, plays a myriad of roles in the human body. This chemical, or, to be precise, pathways involving serotonin, have been implicated in depression since the 1960s.

The so-called serotonin theory has been the leading explanation of depression’s etiology for many years. This excerpt comes from a landmark paper published in The Lancet in 1969:

“Metabolism of tryptophan is shunted away from serotonin production, and towards kynurenine production.”

In other words, the molecular building block of serotonin – tryptophan – is in lower quantities, leading to a decrease in serotonin production. The reduction in serotonin leads to a reduction in mood.

This discovery led to the production of a successful class of depression medications called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Serotonin is believed to contribute to feelings of happiness and general well-being. As the name suggests, SSRIs prevent serotonin from being reabsorbed back into the presynaptic cell. This, in effect, increases the amount of serotonin available to act at postsynaptic receptors.

Use of SSRIs such as citalopram (Celexa) and escitalopram (Lexapro) is widespread, and in many countries they are the main class of drug prescribed for severe depression.

Serotonin is not the end of the story, however. Recent research has found links between depression and an increased or overactive immune system.