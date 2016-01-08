Nine in ten Americans consume more than the recommended limits for sodium – which mostly comes from salt in the diet – an excess of which leads to high blood pressure, raising the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke.

Thus concludes a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published in the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

The report says over 90% of children and 89% of adults in the US – irrespective of age, race, gender or having high blood pressure – consume more than the recommended limits for sodium, not including salt added to food at the table.

CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden says:

“The finding that 9 of 10 adults and children still consume too much salt is alarming.”

The limits, as given in the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, state that people over the age of 14 should consume no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day – the equivalent to 1 tsp of salt – and less than this if they are younger.

The Dietary Guidelines – revised every 5 years – are based on the latest scientific evidence, which Dr. Frieden says clearly shows “too much sodium in our foods leads to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.”

Around 1 in 3 adult Americans – around 70 million people – have high blood pressure and only half of them have it under control.

Heart disease and stroke kill more Americans every year than any other cause. Together with other cardiovascular diseases, they claim more than 800,000 lives each year in the US and cost the nation nearly $320 billion a year in health care and lost productivity.