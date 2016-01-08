Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that seeks to harmonize the body with the mind and breath through breathing techniques and physical postures. Though it has become a popular form of exercise in the Western world, a new study provides a point of caution, as its findings suggest certain poses increase eye pressure and present risks for individuals with glaucoma.

The downward dog position in yoga increases pressure on the eyes, presenting risks for glaucoma patients, according to the latest study.

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and the health care community is focusing on the eye condition that 2.7 million people in the US over the age of 40 grapple with every day.

Glaucoma affects eyesight, usually due to a build-up of pressure in the eye, which can damage the optic nerve.

Although yoga has been lauded for its health benefits – including improving symptoms of arthritis and benefitting men with prostate cancer – the researchers of this latest study investigated the potential risks the practice can present for glaucoma patients.

They publish their results in the journal PLOS One.

The team, led by Dr. Robert Ritch, from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (NYEE) in New York, NY, notes that glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the US.

They focus on elevated intraocular pressure (IOP), which is the most common risk factor for glaucomatous damage and the only modifiable factor that has been proven to prevent or slow glaucoma progression.