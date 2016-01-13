Taking a class of drugs commonly used to reduce acid in the stomach is linked to a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, compared with not taking them.

Over 15 million Americans used prescription PPIs – drugs that reduce stomach acid – in 2013, at a cost of over $10 billion.

This was the finding of a new study led by the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, and published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

However, the authors also point out that finding a link between use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and chronic kidney disease does not prove the drugs actually cause the disease – that is for further studies to establish.

It could be, they suggest, that the participants who were prescribed PPIs may have been at higher risk of chronic kidney disease for reasons unrelated to their PPI use.

However, the researchers also note that previous studies have linked use of PPIs to a form of kidney inflammation called acute interstitial nephritis.

PPIs are among the most commonly used drugs worldwide. They are used to relieve symptoms of acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). They are also prescribed for treating peptic or stomach ulcers and damage to the lower esophagus caused by acid reflux.

PPIs work by reducing the amount of stomach acid made by cells in the lining of the stomach. They are not the same as antacids, which work by neutralizing excess acid after it has entered the stomach.

There are many types and brands of PPI; examples include omeprazole (brand name Prilosec, also available without a prescription), esomeprazole (Nexium) and lansoprazole (Prevacid). The side effects vary from drug to drug.

In an accompanying editorial article – where they summarize recent evidence on the adverse effects of taking PPIs – Drs. Adam Jacob Schoenfeld and Deborah Grad, of the University of California-San Francisco, note that:

“A large number of patients are taking PPIs for no clear reason – often remote symptoms of dyspepsia or ‘heartburn‘ that have since resolved.”