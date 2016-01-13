Many of us are familiar with the importance of folic acid intake for pregnant women in preventing neural tube defects in babies. But a new mouse study suggests excess intake of the B vitamin could inflict unfavorable changes on the immune system, lowering our ability to fight cancer.

Share on Pinterest The new study suggests excess folic acid intake could reduce the immune system’s ability to fight off infections.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, was conducted by researchers at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University in Boston, MA.

Because low folic acid levels in pregnancy are a major risk factor for neural tube defects in babies, the US government has set the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for pregnant women at 600 µg; the normal RDA is 400 µg.

Folate is found naturally in many foods, including green and leafy vegetables, beans, eggs, grains and fish. Additionally, many cereals are fortified with folic acid, which is the synthetic form of folate.

The body uses folic acid every day to make new, healthy cells, and as such, everyone needs folic acid.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 35% of people in the US consume folic acid through dietary supplements. However, some population groups are at risk of acquiring excess folic acid.

The NIH report that people over the age of 50 have the highest folic acid intakes, and around 5% have intakes that exceed the established tolerable upper intake, which is 1,000 µg per day.

Although previous studies have demonstrated a link between high folic acid intake and reduced immune system defenses, the researchers from this latest study wanted to assess whether excess folic acid intake can cause negative changes in the immune system.