With rates of obesity growing across the globe, researchers are on a mission to identify new strategies to tackle the problem. According to a new study by scientists from Deakin University in Australia, one such strategy may lie in our taste buds.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say training our taste buds to become more sensitive to the taste of fat could be a tool against obesity.

In the journal Obesity, study coauthor Prof. Russell Keast, head of the Centre for Advanced Sensory Science at Deakin, and colleagues claim that training our taste buds to become more sensitive to the taste of fat could deter us from consuming fatty foods.

The study builds on previous research from the team, which found that individuals who are more sensitive to the taste of fat tend to eat less, and that individuals who are overweight and obese have an impaired taste response to fat, leading to excess fat intake.

“It is becoming clear that our ability to taste fat is a factor in the development of obesity,” says Prof. Keast. “The results of this recent study, along with previous work, point to increasing fat taste sensitivity in those who are insensitive as a target for obesity treatment and prevention.”

In this latest study, the team randomized 53 overweight or obese participants to one of two diets for 6 weeks: a low-fat diet (with less than 25% of total daily calories from fat) or a portion-controlled diet (with 33% of total daily calories from fat, designed to lower energy intake by 25%).

Before and after each diet, the researchers measured participants’ fat taste thresholds, perception of fat levels in food samples, and their preference for regular-fat and low-fat foods. They also recorded subjects’ weight, height and hip measurements.