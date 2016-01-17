Exposure to marijuana in adolescence leads to schizophrenia-like changes in the brain, according to research published in the journal Cerebral Cortex. Share on Pinterest Cannabis, widely used among teens, can have serious consequences. Statistics from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) show that 15% of 8th graders have tried marijuana and over 1% use it daily. Marijuana, also known as cannabis, can induce sensations of relaxation and euphoria, but anxiety, fear, distrust and panic are also common, especially with high doses or if the marijuana is unexpectedly potent. Short-term effects include loss of memory and judgment and distortion of perception, leading to impaired performance in school or at work. It can also be addictive. In teens, marijuana affects brain systems that are still maturing, potentially leading to a negative and long-lasting effect on cognitive development.

Use is related to psychosis Large doses of marijuana may induce acute psychosis, including hallucinations, delusions and a loss of the sense of personal identity. Fast facts about marijuana 45% of 12th-grade students in the US have used marijuana at some time

15% have used it within the last month

6% use it daily. Learn more about marijuana These reactions are usually unpleasant but temporary; however, longer-lasting psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, have been associated with the use of marijuana. Most of the intoxicating effects that recreational users seek are caused by the main psychoactive – or mind-altering – chemical in the drug, delta-9-tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC). THC is found in resin mainly produced by the leaves and buds of the female cannabis plant. The plant contains over 500 other chemicals, of which more than 100 are chemically related to THC. Newer strains of cannabis contain higher concentrations of THC. Researchers from Western University in Ontario, Canada, have shed light on the significant, long-term impacts of THC on the adolescent brain, after exposing adolescent rodents to THC. The team carried out tests in areas of behavior that are commonly observed in schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders, such as social interaction, motivation and cognition, exploratory behaviors, levels of anxiety, cognitive disorganization – which is the inability to filter out unnecessary information – and various neuronal and molecular changes. Using a combination of behavioral and molecular analyses with in vivo neuronal electrophysiology, the team compared the long-term effects of THC exposure in adolescents and adults.