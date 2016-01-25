Hookah pipe smoking is a growing trend, sometimes touted as a “safe” alternative to cigarette smoking. Now, research carried out in New York City and published by Tobacco Control shows that the smoke is putting hookah bar workers at risk of lung and heart disease.

The hookah, or shisha, is a water pipe of Middle Eastern or Indian origin, which is used to smoke fruit-flavored tobacco. The device may also be known as a narghile, arghile or hubble-bubble. It is a social activity, with one hookah normally passed around a group.

In New York City, there are now around 140 hookah or shisha bars or lounges, even though tobacco-based shisha is officially banned. These have traditionally been used by people of Middle Eastern and Indian descent, but young people of all backgrounds are increasingly taking up the habit.

In the US, secondhand smoke causes around 3,000 deaths from lung cancer deaths and 35,000 cardiac fatalities each year among complete nonsmokers. It is the third most common preventable cause of death in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describe the hookah as “at least as toxic as cigarette smoking.”

A 2014 survey showed that the number of 12th grade students in the US who had smoked a hookah within the previous year rose from 17% in 2010 to 23% in 2014, of whom 25% were boys and 21% girls.

According to the CDC’s National Youth Tobacco Survey, hookah smoking approximately doubled from 2013-2014 among middle and high school students.