Just when you think it’s safe to go back to the dentist, out comes another tooth. This is the unfortunate reality for many Americans, with only 34% of those aged 40-64 possessing all of their own teeth. But a new study may bring us a step closer to human tooth regeneration, by shedding light on how sharks regrow their pearly whites.

Sharks can have up to 3,000 teeth at any one time, spread over multiple rows. Unlike our teeth, sharks’ teeth are embedded in the gums rather than the jaw.

Researchers have long known that sharks have the ability to continuously regrow their teeth; they lose at least 30,000 teeth over a lifetime, but each one lost can be individually regrown over a period of days or months.

The genetic mechanisms underlying this process, however, have been unclear.

Now, study leader Dr. Gareth Fraser, from the Department of Animal and Plant Sciences at the University of Sheffield in the UK, and colleagues have identified a network of genes that are responsible for tooth development and lifelong tooth regeneration in sharks.

Because humans possess the same genes, the team says the discovery could help develop new treatments for human tooth loss.

They publish their findings in the journal Developmental Biology.