In what has been hailed a breakthrough in regenerative medicine, scientists have developed functional ear, bone and muscle structures using 3D-bioprinting technology.

The research team, from the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, say their novel technology – named the Integrated Tissue and Organ Printing (ITOP) system – and the resulting creations mark “an important advance” in growing replacement tissue and organs for patient transplantation. Senior study author Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), and colleagues explain how they created the 3D-printed body parts in the journal Nature Biotechnology. In recent years, 3D printing has emerged as a promising strategy for the growth of complex tissues and organs that can replicate those of the human body. However, Dr. Atala and colleagues note that current 3D printers are unable to produce human tissues and organs that are strong enough to be transplanted in the body or that can survive following transplantation. The team believes that their ITOP technology, however, could help overcome such problems.

Image credit: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center In their study, Dr. Atala and colleagues used the ITOP system to build baby-sized human ear structures – around 1.5 in – and implanted them beneath the skin of mice. Within 2 months after transplantation, the ear structures – the shape of which were well maintained – had formed cartilage tissue and a system of blood vessels. For comparison, previous research had shown that a 3D-printed tissue structure without a pre-existing blood vessel system needed to be smaller than 200 microns (0.007 in) in order to survive in the human body. “Our results indicate that the bio-ink combination we used, combined with the micro-channels, provides the right environment to keep the cells alive and to support cell and tissue growth,” says Dr. Atala. The researchers also used the ITOP system and human stem cells to build jaw bone fragments, which the team notes were the size and shape required for human facial reconstruction. Five months after being implanted in rats, the bone fragments had formed blood vessels. Additionally, the researchers printed muscle tissue and implanted it in rats. The tissue had formed blood vessels and triggered nerve formation in only 2 weeks, and its structural characteristics were maintained.