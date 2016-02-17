Where do you live, and how do you feel about your neighborhood? A major European study, published in Obesity Reviews, shows that an individual’s health behavior and body mass index are closely related to their local area. Share on Pinterest How we interact with our neighborhood has implications for our health. It is no surprise that where we live affects our health, but this is the first major study to use online street views to assess the exercise and dietary habits of neighborhoods. The study took 4 years to complete and involved data from nearly 6,000 people living in major cities across Europe. It looked at the nature of local neighborhoods, tallying self-reported perceptions of the environment by residents with objective measures based on Google Street View. It also involved estimates of individual health behaviors, social integration and community support.

Your neighborhood impacts your health Many measures related to the local environment appear to be linked to health behavior and the risk of developing obesity, according to the study results. Levels of physical activity, self-rated health, happiness and neighborhood preference were closely associated with residents’ perception and use of their neighborhood. People living in socioeconomically deprived areas were less likely to see their area as conducive to healthy behaviors, compared with residents of wealthier areas. The researchers noted a significant variation in the presence of food outlets, outdoor recreation facilities and green spaces between the cities surveyed. Residents who reported higher levels of social integration also rated their health more highly, were less likely to be obese and consumed more fruit. However, the same group also tended to spend more time sitting down and were less involved in physical activity that required transportation.