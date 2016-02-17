An implantable artificial kidney could transform prospects for people whose kidneys have failed and who have to rely on dialysis or the rare chance of a transplant to stay alive. Now, researchers working on the first-of-its-kind device that aims to meet this need says they are hopeful of running pilot trials in humans within the year.

Share on Pinterest The researchers plan to start pilot trials of the microchip filter in dialysis patients by the end of 2017.

Image credit: Vanderbilt University

Kidneys are amazing instruments that work 24/7 to clean blood and dispose of waste. Every day, these bean-shaped, fist-sized organs that sit either side of spine just under the rib cage filter around 150 liters of blood to produce 1-2 liters of urine.

Transplant is the best treatment for kidney failure but demand for organs is huge compared with supply.

The US Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network say there are over 100,000 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, but last year, only 17,108 received one.

In all, the National Kidney Foundation estimate that over 460,000 Americans have end-stage kidney disease, and every day, 13 people in the US die waiting for a donor kidney. They say the federal Medicare bill for caring for kidney disease patients – excluding prescription drugs – was around $87 billion in 2012.

William H. Fissell IV, a kidney specialist and associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, and his team hope to put an end to this devastating scenario, as he explains:

“We are creating a bio-hybrid device that can mimic a kidney to remove enough waste products, salt and water to keep a patient off dialysis.”

The goal is to make a device that is small enough – about the size of a soda can – so it fits inside a patient’s body.

The implantable artificial kidney contains microchip filters and living kidney cells and will be powered by the patient’s own heart.