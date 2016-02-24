A lack of essential amino acids and choline in the diet has been linked to stunted growth, says a study published online in EBioMedicine. The findings may offer new ways to help millions of malnourished children around the world.

Share on Pinterest A quarter of the world’s children may need more protein to promote their growth.

Globally, 150 million children are malnourished, and around 25% of all children under 5 years experience stunted growth and development.

The most obvious feature is short stature, but other problems relate to cognitive development and the ability to resist disease and infection. Stunted growth can also shorten the life span.

Essential amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. They are necessary for human health, but they must come from dietary sources, as the body cannot produce them.

Animal sources such as eggs and dairy products can provide the necessary nutrients.

Nutritional interventions have helped to reduce deaths from acute malnutrition, but they have barely reduced the prevalence of stunted growth.

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, partnered with colleagues from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, and scientists at the National Institute of Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the University of Malawi and other institutions to look for clues.