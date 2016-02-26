For some patients with type 2 diabetes, treatment with intense blood-lowering medication may do more harm than good. This is according to a new study published in The BMJ.

The researchers – including Mattias Brunström of the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine at Umeå University in Sweden – found that antihypertensive drugs may increase the risk of cardiovascular death for diabetes patients with a systolic blood pressure under 140 mm/Hg.

While almost 1 in 2 people in the US have high blood pressure, or hypertension, the condition affects around 2 in 3 Americans with diabetes, putting them at higher risk of stroke, heart disease and other cardiovascular problems.

As such, people with diabetes are often prescribed medication to help lower blood pressure.

The American Diabetes Association recommend a systolic blood pressure target of less than 140 mm/Hg for patients with type 2 diabetes – the most common form of diabetes – though a target of less than 130 mm/Hg is recommended for some patients, if it can be achieved safely.

For their study, Brunström and his colleague Bo Carlberg, also of the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine at Umeå, set out to investigate whether the effects of antihypertensive medication vary dependent on a patient’s blood pressure prior to treatment.