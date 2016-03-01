After a bad night’s sleep, you may find you’re more likely to be reaching for unhealthy snack foods in a bid to curb the munchies. And according to a new study, we just can’t help ourselves: lack of sleep increases our appetite in a similar way to marijuana, raising blood levels of a chemical that boosts our desire for food. Share on Pinterest An increased appetite after a bad night’s sleep? It might be down to increased blood levels of the endocannabinoid 2-AG. Studies have increasingly documented the health implications of insufficient sleep, which include increased risk of diabetes, depression, cardiovascular disease and obesity. But despite such findings, more than a third of us still fail to get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Whether lack of sleep is due to stress, late nights out or a sleep disorder, many people who fail to get sufficient shut-eye may find they have an increased appetite the following day, with a particular craving for unhealthy foods. Now, Erin Hanlon, PhD, a research associate in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Chicago, IL, and colleagues may have shed light on why this is. “We found that sleep restriction boosts a signal that may increase the hedonic aspect of food intake, the pleasure and satisfaction gained from eating,” says Hanlon. “Sleep restriction seems to augment the endocannabinoid system, the same system targeted by the active ingredient of marijuana, to enhance the desire for food intake.” The researchers publish their findings in the journal Sleep.

Sleep deprivation increased circulating endocannabinoid levels by 33% The team enrolled 14 healthy volunteers in their 20s, who were required to sleep in the University’s Clinical Research Center over two separate 4-day periods. Fast facts about sleep Americans sleep an average of 7 hours and 36 minutes a night

On weekends or non-workdays, Americans sleep for around 40 minutes longer

Women are more likely to report symptoms of insomnia than men. Learn more about sleep During one of the 4-day stays, subjects spent 8.5 hours in bed, sleeping an average of 7.5 hours a night. During the other 4-day stay, participants spent just 4.5 hours in bed, sleeping for an average of 4.2 hours each night. For the duration of each stay, the researchers kept track of the participants’ hunger and eating habits. During both stays, subjects ate identical meals three times daily, at 9 am, 2 pm and 7 pm, and after the fourth night’s sleep, they were also offered various snack foods. The researchers also measured levels of the hormones ghrelin and leptin; high ghrelin levels and low leptin levels have been associated with reduced sleep time and increased appetite in past studies. Additionally, the team measured blood levels of the endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), levels of which are normally low during the night and which gradually rise during the day, reaching their peak by early afternoon. The researchers identified normal patterns of 2-AG levels after participants had a good night’s sleep. With reduced sleep, however, the researchers identified a 33% rise in 2-AG levels; such levels peaked at around 2 pm – around 90 minutes later than with normal sleep – and remained high until around 9 pm. What is more, the team found that after reduced sleep, subjects reported a rise in hunger levels, particularly after consuming their second daily meal, which the researchers note coincided with the time when 2-AG levels reached their peak. This suggests that sleep deprivation increases appetite in a similar way to how tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the primary active ingredient in marijuana – increases appetite: by targeting the endocannabinoid system.