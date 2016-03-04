Mom was right: you should finish your broccoli. Previous studies have hailed the cruciferous vegetable’s protective effects against breast, prostate and colon cancer. But now, a new study adds liver cancer to the list.

The study, led by Prof. Elizabeth Jeffery at the University of Illinois, is published in the Journal of Nutrition.

“The normal story about broccoli and health is that it can protect against a number of different cancers,” says Prof. Jeffery. “But nobody had looked at liver cancer.”

The typical American diet consists of high saturated fats and added sugars, both of which are stored in the liver and converted to body fat. But eating such a diet, as well as having excess body fat, is linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

This disease can also lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer, and the researchers add that without treatment, NAFLD can progress to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a cancer that has a high mortality rate.

Although NAFLD is not typically accompanied by signs or symptoms, sometimes it does, and these include fatigue, pain in the upper right abdomen and weight loss.

“We decided that liver cancer needed to be studied,” says Prof. Jeffery, “particularly because of the obesity epidemic in the US. It is already in the literature that obesity enhances the risk for liver cancer, and this is particularly true for men.”

She adds that men’s risk of liver cancer increases five-fold if they are obese.