Teens need more information about the potential damage that results from caffeine consumption, says a new study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. Parents and friends influence teens to drink coffee. Caffeine is a drug: a readily available, widely used, legally accessible and socially acceptable psychoactive substance. Anyone, of any age, can use it, and its popularity is growing, especially among young people. Statistics show that adolescents are the fastest-growing population of caffeine users. Studies have indicated that 83.2% of teenagers consume caffeinated beverages regularly, and at least 96% consume them occasionally. While caffeinated energy drinks have received media attention, only 1% of caffeine consumption among adolescents comes from these drinks. Coffee is an obvious culprit, but many teens do not realize that tea, including iced tea, and sodas can contain substantial amounts of caffeine.

How much caffeine is safe? The Mayo Clinic state that up to 400 mg of caffeine a day is probably safe for most healthy adults. That is approximately four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two “energy shot” drinks. More than 500-600 mg a day, they term “heavy daily caffeine use.” Heavy use can cause side effects, such as nervousness, anxiety, jitteriness, sleep problems, gastrointestinal disturbances, tremors, increased heart rate and even death. Even moderate doses of 100-400 mg can cause symptoms in children and adolescents. Prior studies show that many adolescents are consuming 60-800 mg per day. The Mayo Clinic suggest a maximum of 100 mg a day for adolescents and none for younger children. Researchers from Brescia University College in Ontario, Canada, wanted to explore adolescents’ attitudes and beliefs regarding caffeinated beverages and to establish which factors influenced their choice of beverage and consumption patterns.