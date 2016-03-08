A review of published studies has identified 12 classes of drugs that can cause Raynaud’s disease – a condition where small arteries that supply blood to the skin constrict in response to cold. It suggests the condition may be more common as a drug side effect than previously thought.

The reviewers identified 12 classes of drug that can give rise to Raynaud's disease – a condition that affects the extremities, such as the fingers, causing numbness and pain in response to cold.

Reporting in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, the reviewers also explain how they identified various underlying mechanisms through which the different drugs lead to Raynaud’s disease, also known as Raynaud’s phenomenon or Raynaud’s syndrome.

Lead author Dr. Charles Khouri, of the Grenoble University Hospital Centre in France, says:

“Beyond chemotherapies and beta-blockers, well known to induce Raynaud phenomenon, insights are currently emerging from a wide variety of drug classes through new pathophysiological pathways.”

Raynaud’s disease is a disorder that affects skin blood vessels, mostly in the fingers and toes. The blood vessels narrow more than normal in response to cold temperatures or stress. The blocked blood flow can cause numbness and pain.

There are two kinds of Raynaud’s disease: primary and secondary. Primary Raynaud’s disease is the more common form and happens on its own; it is most common in women and people living in cold places.

The secondary form of Raynaud’s disease happens along with some other health problem or in reaction to drugs. It can also affect workers who use vibrating equipment like jackhammers or who are exposed to certain chemicals.