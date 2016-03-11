Viagra, also known as sildenafil, is used by many men to treat erectile dysfunction and has been on the market since the 1990s. But researchers have found a signaling pathway in melanoma cells that is affected by the drug, indicating that sildenafil actually stimulates skin tumors to grow.

Sildenafil, also known as the popular ED drug Viagra, encourages skin tumors to grow, researchers say.

The researchers, led by Prof. Robert Feil from the University of Tübingen in Germany, publish their results in the journal Cell Reports.

A class of medicines called phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, sildenafil treats erectile dysfunction (ED) by increasing blood flow to the penis, facilitating an erection.

The team explains that normally, cells contain PDE type 5 (PDE5), which is an enzyme that ensures signaling molecules are constantly broken down. The signaling molecule is called cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), and it plays an important part in complex metabolic pathways, including blood vessel cells, the heart, neurons and sensory cells.

The effects of cGMP on various growth processes in the body are not well understood, but Prof. Feil explains that he and his team “have discovered that the cells of malignant melanoma also use the cGMP signaling pathway for their growth,” after conducting experiments in animals and human cell cultures.

He adds that sildenafil appears to inhibit PDE5, which acts “like a brake on cGMP.” As such, he equates taking sildenafil as disabling that brake, allowing melanoma to grow more robustly.

The researchers say this mechanism could explain the increased risk of melanoma in men who take sildenafil.