Are you afraid that your children's love of video games could be harming their development? Fear not. Playing on-screen games appears to have positive effects on mental health, cognitive and social skills, according to research published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology. Boys from medium-sized families are most likely to play. Most children love video games, but how this type of play affects their health is often perceived to be negative. In 2010, the American Psychological Association (APA) Council on Communications and Media Executive Committee found that in the US: "Children and teenagers spend more time engaged in various media than they do in any other activity except for sleeping." The study revealed that children aged 8-18 years interact with a range of media for an average of 7 hours a day, 70% of American teens have a TV in their bedroom and around 50% have a video game console.

How concerned should parents be? The Council recommended a maximum of 2 hours’ media a day for children, and they suggested that physicians should advise parents about the health risks of excessive, exaggerated exposure. Concerns have been expressed about the risk of obesity, addiction, suicidality and desensitization to aggression, but results of studies overall remain contradictory and inconclusive. Medical News Today previously reported that playing games that focus on storytelling rather than action can encourage the development of social abilities in children with autism. One study suggests that even violent video games have their plus side, as they promote visuospatial cognition. Overall, a range of studies have produced contradictory and inconclusive results. Researchers at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and colleagues at Paris Descartes University in France have been looking at how time spent playing video games correlates with the mental health, cognitive and social skills of children aged 6-11 years. Data came from the School Children Mental Health Europe project. It included assessment of children’s mental health based on a questionnaire completed by parents and teachers, children’s responses to questions through an interactive tool and evaluations of academic success by teachers.