Spironolactone, commonly used in cases of heart failure, has surprised scientists by blocking infection by Epstein-Barr virus, in a breakthrough that could help people with a wide variety of herpes-related conditions.

Share on Pinterest A new discovery could lead to an alternative treatment for the herpes virus.

In 1996, Medical Microbiology reported that there were over 100 known herpes viruses, eight of which can normally affect humans.

Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is transmitted by mouth and causes cold sores. HSV-2 is responsible for genital herpes, causing painful blisters or ulcers in the genital area. HSV-3, or herpes zoster, leads to chicken pox and potentially shingles.

HSV-4, also called Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is responsible for infectious mononucleosis, commonly known as glandular fever or “kissing disease,” because it spreads through saliva.

EBV has also been linked to a number of other conditions, including cancers in humans. People who undergo a transplant, or whose immune system is already compromised, are especially at risk of EBV.

According to the authors of the current study, EBV “infects the majority of humans worldwide.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) call it “one of the most common human viruses in the world.” Most people, they say, will have this virus, but often there are no symptoms.