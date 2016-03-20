Drowning out the sound of your own eating by listening to music or watching TV could mean that you eat more than you intend, says a new study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

Share on Pinterest Findings show that people eat fewer pretzels if they can hear the crunch.

Though the sounds of cooking – like sizzling bacon or popping corn – may make your mouth water, researchers have found that the chewing, chomping and crunching sounds of eating are more likely to put you off.

Research is growing about factors that lead people to choose particular types and quantities of food, and previous studies have counted taste, texture, meal size and food selection among the sensory cues that affect satiety, or feeling satisfied with food.

Saltiness, sweetness, chewiness, thickness and creaminess can all form expectations of satiety based on taste and texture.

One aim of food research in recent years has been to maintain the taste and texture while limiting the energy levels delivered, leading to the familiar low-fat and low-sugar varieties of a range of foods.

But the auditory properties have been called “the forgotten flavor sense.”

Forgotten but still important. After all, what is a carrot if it is not crisp, or soda with no fizz?

Of 140 food and nutrition experts surveyed in a 2015 study, 27% considered the sound of food either “essential” or “important.”