In a bid to improve glaucoma treatments and open prospects for personalized medicine, researchers have succeeded in making retinal ganglion cells from stem cells derived from human skin cells. They report their work in the journal Stem Cells.

The researchers say the stem cell method they have developed will help to study the underlying mechanism of glaucoma – a leading cause of blindness that is more common in older people.

Retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) are nerve cells that carry visual signals from the eye to the brain.

Glaucoma – where pressure builds up inside the eye – is the most common condition that affects RGCs. If left untreated, it can damage the optic nerve and lead to vision loss and blindness.

The study, from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), could also help develop new treatments for optic nerve injuries, such as those incurred by soldiers and athletes, says senior author Jason Meyer, assistant professor of biology.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. Everyone is at risk from the eye disease. Although it is more common in older people, babies can have it too, and in the US, around 1 in every 10,000 babies are born with the condition.

Estimates suggest over 3 million Americans have glaucoma, but only half this number know they have it.

In their study, the team took skin cells from patients with an inherited form of glaucoma and healthy volunteers without the disease and genetically reprogrammed them into pluripotent stem cells.

Pluripotent stem cells are cells in an undifferentiated state; they have the potential to become almost any type of cell in the body.