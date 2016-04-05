Currently, the treatments for obesity consist of diet, exercise, drugs and invasive surgery. All methods demonstrate a measure of success, but all have their own issues. A new procedure – bariatric arterial embolization – could be a useful alternative. Share on Pinterest Could bariatric arterial embolization signal a leap forward in the treatment of obesity? Obesity, as no one can have failed to notice, is on the rise in the West. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 2 out of 3 Americans are overweight. An estimated 1 in 3 American adults are obese, and 1 in 20 are considered to have extreme obesity. In three states – Arkansas, Mississippi and West Virginia – obesity is over 35%. With these figures in mind, now is a prime time to welcome any new advances that could assist in this very modern epidemic. A new procedure, known as bariatric arterial embolization, has recently been trialed in a pilot study and shows real promise. One of the pilot study’s authors, Dr. Clifford Weiss, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, recently presented the results at the Society for Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

What is bariatric arterial embolization? Also known as left gastric artery embolization, the procedure has been used for many years as a method to stop bleeding in emergency situations. Bariatric arterial embolization involves blocking the main artery that supplies blood to the fundus – a section of the stomach. The blockage is produced by inserting microscopic beads into the blood supply through a catheter in the groin or wrist; the beads then make their way to the artery and block smaller vessels. How does blocking the blood supply to the fundus help? The answer to this question lies in the role of a hormone called ghrelin, which is produced in large quantities in the fundus.

The role of ghrelin Ghrelin has been dubbed the “hunger hormone.” When the stomach is empty, ghrelin is produced; conversely, when the stomach is full and stretched, ghrelin production and release ceases. Ghrelin is a peptide hormone that works on the hypothalamus, inducing feelings of hunger and preparing the body for food, by, for instance, increasing gut motility. In total, more than 40 hormones have been discovered that limit the amount of food taken in; to date, ghrelin is the only hormone that has been found to stimulate food intake. Bariatric arterial embolization, by reducing blood flow to the fundus, reduces the release of ghrelin substantially and, therefore, reduces feelings of hunger. Dr. Weiss and his team recently conducted a pilot clinical trial, dubbed Bariatric Embolization of Arteries for the Treatment of Obesity (BEAT Obesity). The trial involved seven participants (six of whom were women), aged 31-59.