Most of us are familiar with warnings to go easy on the carbs, and especially the unhealthy, processed ones, to avoid weight gain and other health problems. Now it seems that cutting out sweet drinks and processed foods can also reduce the risk of cancer.

Pizza contains highly processed carbohydrates that can lead to health problems.

The findings are being presented at the American Society for Nutrition Scientific Sessions and Annual Meeting during Experimental Biology 2016 in San Diego, CA.

They suggest that consuming sugary drinks and eating processed lunch foods can double or triple the chance of developing prostate cancer, while eating legumes, fruits and vegetables can cut the risk of breast cancer by two thirds.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men, while breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women.

Previous research has linked excessive intake of refined carbohydrates with a number of adverse health effects, due to the impact on body fatness and the dysregulation of insulin and glucose, potential factors in cancer risk.

Lead author Nour Makarem, a PhD student at New York University, and colleagues examined health data for 3,100 volunteers.