New research, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, describes a link between psoriasis and abdominal aortic aneurysms. Although further research will be required, the connections between heart health and psoriasis are slowly being strengthened.

Characterized by inflamed red and silvery patches of skin, psoriasis is a common skin complaint.

Predominantly affecting adults, psoriasis is caused by skin cells building up too quickly in the surface layers of the skin. It is an itchy and long-lived disease endured by an estimated 2-3% of Americans.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease; in other words, the body’s immune system causes the symptoms by attacking healthy cells.

The aorta is a major artery that supplies blood to the abdomen, pelvis and legs. An abdominal aortic aneurysm occurs when the aorta becomes enlarged and balloons out.

In general, abdominal aortic aneurysms have no symptoms as they slowly swell over a number of years. Some of the major causes are smoking, high blood pressure, being a male and certain genetic factors.

When an abdominal aortic aneurysm ruptures, often with little warning, it becomes a medical emergency and can be fatal. Because of the lack of preceding symptoms, this makes them particularly dangerous.

Lead author Dr. Usman Khalid, at Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, Denmark, used data from Danish nationwide registers between 1997 and 2011 to investigate the links between psoriasis and this silent killer. In total, the team took information from 59,423 patients with mild versions of psoriasis and 11,566 patients with severe psoriasis.

The patients were followed until they suffered an abdominal aortic aneurysm, moved out of the country, died or the study ended. A surprisingly clear trend emerged.