For the first time, a team of international experts recommends that most people do not need to fast before having their cholesterol and triglyceride levels tested.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say fasting before a cholesterol test is unnecessary.

Fasting is a problem for many patients, they explain, and note the latest research shows that cholesterol and triglyceride levels are similar whether people fast or not.

The experts represent the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) and the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM) joint consensus initiative.

They refer to new research from Denmark, Canada, and the United States that included over 300,000 people and found it is not necessary to have an empty stomach to check cholesterol levels.

Apart from Denmark, all countries require that patients fast for at least 8 hours before checking their cholesterol and triglyceride levels – referred to as “lipid profile.” In Denmark, non-fasting blood sampling has been in use since 2009.

Arguing their case in a European Heart Journal article, the experts say fasting is a “barrier to population screening” and can be a problem for many patients, particularly children, older adults, diabetes patients, and workers.

“Interestingly, evidence is lacking that fasting is superior to non-fasting when evaluating the lipid profile for cardiovascular risk assessment,” they note. “However, there are advantages to using non-fasting samples rather than fasting samples for measuring the lipid profile.”