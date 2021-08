Labrador retrievers love food, say their owners, and they are often more obese than dogs of other breeds. Now, new research published in Cell Metabolism says there may be a biological reason for this. Share on Pinterest A genetic modification appears to increase a Labrador’s interest in food. In developed countries, obesity affects 34-59 percent of dogs, reducing their lifespan and ushering in a range of health issues also seen in human obesity. Rises in canine obesity, like human obesity, have been put down to reduced exercise and easy access to high-calorie food. At the same time, even dog owners who control their pets’ diet and exercise find that some breeds easily gain weight, suggesting that genetic factors are at play. Genetic factors are often at work when a trait is more common in one breed than in others. With this in mind, a team led by Eleanor Raffan, a veterinary surgeon and geneticist at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, set out to investigate. Raffan, who had previously studied obesity in humans, started by looking at a group of 15 obese and 18 lean Labrador retrievers. The team examined three genes known to relate to obesity and weight in humans. A growing body of evidence suggests that biological reasons may underlie weight variations.

Inability to switch off hunger leads to obesity The results uncovered a modification in a gene called POMC. Most of the obese dogs had a scrambled section of DNA at the end of this gene. The scientists believe that, because of this modification, Labrador and flat-coat retrievers – which are related to Labrador retrievers – are unable to produce two substances usually involved in turning off hunger after a meal: the neuropeptides beta-MSH and beta-endorphin. Fast facts about canine obesity A dog is overweight if it is 15 percent above and obese if it is 30 percent over its “ideal” weight

As well as Labradors, certain types of terrier and spaniel are among the breeds prone to obesity

Excess weight increases the risk of cancer and orthopedic problems in dogs. According to Stephen O’Rahilly, a senior author on the study, a very small number of people with obesity also lack a similar part of the POMC gene as the dogs. The mutation appears to be specific to Labradors and flat-coat retrievers and correlates with an increased tendency toward food-motivated behavior. Next, the team looked at 310 Labrador retrievers, and they discovered that a number of behaviors correlated with the POMC deletion. Not all the Labradors that had the DNA variation were obese, and some were obese without having the variation. Overall, however, dogs with the deleted gene weighed on average around 4.5 pounds more than dogs without the deletion. A survey of owners also suggested that dogs with the deleted gene were more motivated by food, as seen in more frequent begging for food, greater attentiveness at mealtimes, and a greater tendency to scavenge for scraps. Further sampling from the U.K. and the Unites States indicates that around 23 percent of Labrador retrievers do not have the POMC gene. Among 38 other breeds, the deletion was only present in flat-coat retrievers. The effect on their weight and behavior was similar. Raffan calls this “a hardwired biological reason” for the dogs’ food-obsession, although the team observed many dogs in the study that were obsessed with food but did not have the mutation.