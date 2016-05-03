Labrador retrievers love food, say their owners, and they are often more obese than dogs of other breeds. Now, new research published in Cell Metabolism says there may be a biological reason for this.

In developed countries, obesity affects 34-59 percent of dogs, reducing their lifespan and ushering in a range of health issues also seen in human obesity.

Rises in canine obesity, like human obesity, have been put down to reduced exercise and easy access to high-calorie food.

At the same time, even dog owners who control their pets’ diet and exercise find that some breeds easily gain weight, suggesting that genetic factors are at play.

Genetic factors are often at work when a trait is more common in one breed than in others.

With this in mind, a team led by Eleanor Raffan, a veterinary surgeon and geneticist at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, set out to investigate.

Raffan, who had previously studied obesity in humans, started by looking at a group of 15 obese and 18 lean Labrador retrievers.

The team examined three genes known to relate to obesity and weight in humans. A growing body of evidence suggests that biological reasons may underlie weight variations.