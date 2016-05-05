A current or previous infection with Candida albicans appears to be more common in some people with mental illness than people without the condition. This is according to a study that found this to be the case in a group of men with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and a group of women with these disorders who had memory problems.

The study, led by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, is published in the journal npj Schizophrenia.

The Johns Hopkins researchers are part of a group that is investigating whether pathogens – such as fungi, bacteria, or viruses – trigger or contribute to certain mental illnesses.

They caution that their findings do not show that Candida yeast infections cause mental illness or memory impairment, or vice versa, merely that they appear to be strongly related.

A more detailed investigation of lifestyle, immune system factors, and gut-brain connections could shed more light on the underlying cause-and-effect mechanisms, they note.

However, Emily Severance, first author and assistant professor of pediatrics, says, nevertheless, “clinicians should make it a point to look out for these infections in their patients with mental illness.”

She notes that most Candida infections are treatable in the early stages. They can also be avoided by reducing sugar intake and other changes to diet, improving hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics.

C. albicans – a yeast-like fungus – is found in small amounts in the healthy gut of humans and animals, but it can get out of balance and cause infection. In infants and those with weakened immune systems, it can lead to rashes in the throat or mouth (thrush) and it can cause sexually transmittable genital yeast infections in men and women.

The infection can become severe if it enters the bloodstream. In most people, however, healthy levels of bacteria and a strong immune system can stop the fungus getting out of balance.