The results of a trial presented at a meeting this week show that 1 in 4 patients with ulcerative colitis found their symptoms disappeared and their gut linings had healed or substantially improved after receiving fecal microbiota transplantation – without the use of steroids. Although the causes of ulcerative colitis are not well understood, there is evidence that gut bacteria or microbiota may play an important role The findings feature at Digestive Disease Week 2016, San Diego, CA, 21-24 May, 2016. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with no known cure. It arises from a recurring immune response that causes the colon or large intestine to become inflamed and ulcerated. Symptoms include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The condition is similar to another IBD called Crohn's disease – except that Crohn's affects the whole digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects millions of people around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 238 out of every 100,000 adults in the United States have the condition. Although the causes of ulcerative colitis are not well understood, there is evidence that gut bacteria or microbiota may play an important role. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) involves giving fecal material containing gut microbiota from a healthy person to a patient with a condition related to an imbalance of gut microbiota. The material is screened, processed, prepared, and given to the patient via colonoscopy, endoscopy, or enema.

Restoring gut microbiota to that of a healthy person The goal of FMT is to treat the patient’s condition by restoring their gut microbiota to that more typical of a healthy person. There has been keen interest in FMT following reports of its use in the treatment of patients with Clostridium difficile infection. For the trial, researchers in Australia – including Dr. Sudarshan Paramsothy, a gastroenterologist from the University of New South Wales – recruited 81 patients with ulcerative colitis from three different study sites. The team randomly assigned the patients to receive either FMT treatment (41 subjects) or placebo (40 subjects). All patients had failed to respond to standard non-biologic treatments. The participants received the first FMT and placebo through a colonoscope. After that, they gave themselves enemas 5 days per week for 8 weeks.