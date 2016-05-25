Cannabis alters DNA, leading to genetic mutations that may raise the risk of serious diseases for users of the drug and future generations. This is the conclusion of a new study by researchers from The University of Western Australia.

Cannabis – also referred to as marijuana – is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States, though legalization of the drug for medical or recreational use is increasing across the country.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), around 22.2 million people in the U.S. have used marijuana in the past month, and studies have suggested that use of the drug has increased significantly in recent years.

Given the high number of individuals using cannabis, it is important to establish its effects on health.

Study authors Albert Stuart Reece and Gary Hulse – both of the School of Psychiatry and Clinical Sciences at the University of Western Australia – note that previous research has suggested a link between cannabis use and increased risk of severe illnesses.

The mechanisms underlying this association, however, have been unclear. And researchers have had little insight into how cannabis use may affect future generations.