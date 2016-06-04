Anyone who has ever tried to stop smoking tobacco knows how frustratingly hard it can be. New research shows that if women attempt the task in tune with their menstrual cycle, they are more likely to succeed. Share on Pinterest Using hormone fluctuations might help women quit smoking. Nicotine is an incredibly addictive substance, and it carries with it numerous negative health outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is responsible for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States alone; that’s almost one fifth of all deaths. More people in America are addicted to nicotine than any other drug . Although the health consequences of smoking are well known, kicking the habit is still a real challenge for anyone who decides to take the leap. For these reasons, research that could improve an individual’s chances of leading a cigarette-free life is vital. Previous research has shown that women find quitting cigarettes harder than men. Women also have a 25 percent higher risk of developing coronary heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) through smoking than their male counterparts.

Women and smoking A recent study, published in Biology of Sex Differences, gives new hope to those females attempting to quit. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania investigated how timing smoking cessation with the menstrual cycle might make things slightly less difficult. The current investigation was led by Reagan Weatherill and Teresa Franklin at Penn’s Center for the Studies of Addiction. Recently, the team has been dedicating its time to studying the brains of premenstrual women who smoke. Their research is based on a number of animal studies that have demonstrated that the female hormones – estrogen and progesterone – can modulate addictive behavior; and, because these hormones fluctuate across the menstrual cycle, they make an ideal candidate for smoking cessation research. “Understanding how menstrual cycle phase affects neural processes, cognition, and behavior is a critical step in developing more effective treatments and in selecting the best, most individualized treatment options to help each cigarette smoker quit.” Reagan Wetherill, PhD