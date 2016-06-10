Each year around the world, approximately 15 million people have a stroke. Of these, 6 million die and 5 million are left permanently disabled, making stroke the second leading cause of disability. Now, a new study implicates air pollution as a leading risk factor for stroke worldwide.

The study, which is published in The Lancet Neurology, finds that air pollution is associated with about a third of the global stroke burden; this includes environmental and household air pollution, researchers say.

Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, the researchers were able to estimate the disease burden of stroke associated with 17 risk factors across 188 countries.

They say theirs is the first study to run a detailed analysis on global stroke risk factors, particularly as they relate to stroke burden on global, regional, and national scales.

A stroke occurs when the brain’s blood supply is blocked or when a blood vessel bursts, resulting in a loss of oxygen to the brain that, in turn, injures or kills brain cells.

Having a stroke can result in death or permanent disability, including loss of vision or speech, paralysis, and confusion.

The researchers of this latest study – led by Dr. Valery L. Feigin, of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand – say that until now, the effect of modifiable risk factors on the increasing global burden of stroke has been unclear.

However, gaining an understanding about this effect is “crucial for informing stroke prevention strategies.”