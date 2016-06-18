Individuals who often look at photographs of semi-naked women and other forms of soft-core pornography may become desensitized to such images, hold more negative attitudes toward women, and endorse myths about rape, suggests a new study.

Share on Pinterest Frequent viewers of soft-core pornography may have less positive attitudes toward women, researchers suggest.

Study co-author Dr. Simon Duff, of the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently presented their findings at the Annual Conference of the British Psychological Society’s Division of Forensic Psychology (DFP), held in Brighton, U.K.

According to the researchers, previous studies on exposure to hard-core pornography have shown that viewers may be more likely to be involved in sexual offending, sexual deviance, have greater acceptance of rape myths, and have more negative attitudes toward intimate relationships.

However, the team points out that there has been little research on the effects of soft-core pornography on thinking and behavior.

Dr. Duff and colleagues explain that individuals are often exposed to soft-core pornography, such as images of women wearing lingerie for advertising campaigns or pictures of semi-naked women in newspapers.

With this in mind, the team says it is surprising that more research into the effects of soft-core pornography has not been conducted.