An adjustable foot wrap that applies pressure to two muscles in the foot may offer patients with restless legs syndrome an effective alternative to drugs as a way to ease symptoms when trying to rest or go to sleep. In a pilot study, researchers found the device was 1.4 times as effective as a standard drug treatment.

Share on Pinterest Sleep loss associated with RLS can cause extreme fatigue and lead to anxiety and depression.

The study, led by Dr. Phyllis Kuhn of the Lake Erie Research Institute in Girard, PA, is published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a common disorder of the nervous system that causes unpleasant sensations and an overwhelming, irresistible urge to move the legs when at rest.

Sleep loss associated with RLS can cause extreme fatigue and lead to anxiety and depression.

Estimates suggest RLS may affect as many as 10 percent of Americans, with over 9 million individuals experiencing moderate to severe symptoms.

Strong drugs – including dopamine agonists that increase dopamine in the brain – can be used to relieve RLS symptoms, but they bring unpleasant side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. There is also the risk that patients can become dependent or addicted to the medication.

The adjustable foot wrap works by applying pressure to two muscles in the foot – the abductor hallucis and the flexor hallucis brevis – a method that is known to relieve symptoms of RLS.

Applying pressure to these muscles may also stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain, creating an effect similar to that of massage therapy or acupressure.